On the Nov. 2 fifth anniversary of the on-duty death of Cedar County Deputy Matt Chism, the 2nd annual Project 288 (his badge number) co-ed slow pitch softball benefit tournament will take place at the city ball fields in El Dorado Springs.

The fee is $150 for each 7/3 format team (Three girls on each team).

Players must be at least 18 years old. Alcohol is prohibited.

Project 288 is looking to give back to the community in memory of Deputy Chism such things as school scholarships, drug awareness programs to schools and many more projects.

Pre-register and pay by Sept. 15 and receive free homerun armbands for your entire team.

Call/Text/Private Facebook Message Chance Cyr 417/296-4990. Follow on Facebook pages Project 288 Co-Ed softball tournament or Matt’s Fund – Project 288.