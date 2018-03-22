The El Dorado Springs Police Department will take back unwanted prescription drugs, April 28, 2018, at 1207 South Main Street, El Dorado Springs.

On April 28, 2018, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. the El Dorado Springs Police Department and the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) will give the public an opportunity to prevent pill abuse and theft by ridding their homes of potentially dangerous expired, unused and unwanted prescription drugs. Bring your medications for disposal to the El Dorado Springs Police Department at 1207 South Main Street, El Dorado Springs. The service is free and anonymous, no questions asked.

Respectfully,

Jarrod Schiereck, Chief of Police