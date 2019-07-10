LEARNING SAFETY IN THE KITCHEN – Aspiring young chefs spent part of their day at the Osage Prairie YMCA Summer Camp at the Liston Center in El Dorado Spring learning to use knives safely and correctly while preparing a snack for themselves – peanut butter and banana sandwiches. Camp counselor Haley Thurman looks on.

The summer camp consists of three two-week sessions. Breakfast is from 7:30 a.m. – 9 a.m. and lunch is from 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. Camp is for children 5 – 12. Campers can start at any time. There is a charge for camp, but tuition assistance is available.

Call Pat Tippie at the “Y” in Nevada at 417/667-9622. She will meet you in El Dorado Springs.