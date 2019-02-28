WEEKEND WEATHER TAKES TOLL ON DOWNTOWN BUILDING – The building at 109 East Spring sustained damage over the weekend when violent winds blew through El Dorado Springs. The damage occurred at the back of the building which is located on St. James St.

Building owner Mike Norman said that City Building Inspector Aaron Smith said that a structural engineer had been called to see if the remaining part of the building can be stabilized.

Norman said that the building was probably 100 years old. He said he knew the building needed tuck pointing but he never thought that a strong wind would bring the building down.

“It’s a wait and see situation,” Norman said.