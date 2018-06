CHAMBER HOSTS RIBBON CUTTING FOR RISING SUN TAEKWONDO – On Friday, May 25, the new Rising Sun Taekwondo studio, owned by Jeff and Christina Behl, was honored with a ribbon cutting by the El Dorado Springs Chamber of Commerce. The studio is located at 111 South Main Street. Call 417/872-5910 for more information.

The picture includes Christina and Jeff Behl, center, and El Dorado Springs Chamber of Commerce Executive Director, Jackson Tough, second from right.