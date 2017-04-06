CCMH SENIOR LIFE SOLUTIONS RECEIVES PROGRAM OF THE YEAR AWARD -Cedar County Memorial Hospital is pleased to announce that our Senior Life Solutions program has been awarded Program of the Year. The Senior Life Solutions program at Cedar County Memorial Hospital is one of more than 40 programs located in the United States.

Senior Life Solutions honors the top performing employees and programs annually based on their excellence in demonstrating the company’s values of care, compliance, and community. Award recipients demonstrated outstanding patient care, excellent comprehension and execution of compliance regulations, and strong community engagement.

Award recipient, Faith Trussell, RN/Program Director said, “It is an honor to serve our community through the services of Senior Life Solutions. We are passionate about caring for our clients and their families, and about doing so with excellence. We are gratified to receive this award, but it is even more fulfilling to see our patients improve their quality of life. That is why we love what we do!”

Cedar County Memorial Hospital’s Senior Life Solutions program, an intensive outpatient group therapy program, is designed to meet the unique needs of older adults over the age of 65 struggling with depression and anxiety often related to aging. The program staff includes a board-certified psychiatrist, licensed social workers, a registered nurse, and other professionals dedicated to the emotional well-being of the seniors in our community.

Family members, physicians, or other health professionals can refer individuals to the program.

For more information, call the Cedar County Memorial Hospital Senior Life Solutions program at 417/876-3656.