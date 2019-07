MUSCLE UP – Michael White with Allie Thompson and Roy Hooper.

+19 – 1st place, Rachel Perkey; 2nd place, Mike Bullinger; 3rd place, Becky Wood.

15-18 – 1st place, Regan Schwalm; 2nd place, Brooke Murdock; 3rd place, Harmony Randolph.

15-18 – 1st place, Regan Schwalm; 2nd place, Brooke Murdock; 3rd place, Harmony Randolph.