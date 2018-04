The office of Cedar County Prosecutor Ty Gaither has announced that he filed a First Degree Murder charge on March 26, 2018, against Charles Shane Green of El Dorado Springs for the shooting death of Brandon Keith on October 23, 2017.

Mr. Keith was found lying unresponsive in the street and later died in the hospital.

The fact that a defendant has been charged with a crime is merely an accusation. The defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.