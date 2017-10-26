In a Special Meeting at 9:00 a.m. Thursday. Oct. 19, in the Commissioners’ Office in the Cedar County Courthouse, the members of the Cedar County Ambulance District voted unanimously to accept the bid presented by Kenney Construction for the new Cedar County Ambulance Facility.

Present were Board Members Evelyn Boyle, Nadine Sinclair, John Wilson and Rusty Norval. The other two, Keith Kosco and Kenny Turner, couldn’t get out of work.

The bid, which includes all phases of planning, construction and finishing, was $835,111.00, which will be financed for 20 years at a fixed rate of 3.76%. Financing will be through Municipal Lease and Funding LLC.

The new facility will be located at 319 Englewood Drive, in Stockton across from the Bus Barn.

There will be a public ground breaking ceremony at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 1.