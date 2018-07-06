COMMUNITY SPRINGS RESIDENT CELEBRATES 100 YEARS- Mary Hide was born on June 28, 1918, in Lincoln, England, to John and Clarissa Hide. While serving as a Red Cross Volunteer during WWII she met and later married Ferrel Cates.

They made their home in Missouri and were blessed with 61 years of marriage and five children – John, Richard, Patrick, Michelle and Nancy.

Mary is a huge sports fan and loves the Royals, Chiefs and her Mizzou Tigers. Her greatest joy is her children and grandchildren.

When you ask her how she is doing her positive, signature response is “I’m on top of the world.”

Pictured are (front row, from left) Megan Parmer, Mary Cates and Michelle Cates; (second row from left) John Cates, Pat Cates, Nancy Walker, Kristen Parmer, Carol Cates and Zachary Parmer.