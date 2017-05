FAMILY CONNECTION – Juda Wosoba and her husband, Fred, were at the Vietnam Wall Saturday to honor her cousin, Harry Lee Powers, who was KIA Nov. 21, 1966. A machine gunner on a tank, he was awarded the Bronze Star (post humously) for exceptional valor. Harry Lee had lots of cousins – Juda and Charles and Joan Sumner lived within a half mile and considered all to be brothers and sisters.