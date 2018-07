STATE HONORS MIKE FRIER –Dr. Mike Frier, OD, Family Vision, El Dorado Springs has been honored with the 2018 Head State Hero Award for his work helping families with no insurance which included providing glasses for a four year child with moderate vision problems.

Every Head Start program in the state can nominate someone for this honor, and this year’s recipient is our own Mike Frier.

With Frier is El Dorado Springs Head Start Center Director Stephanie Fritts (left) and Jessica Frier (right).