In accordance with the Affordable Care Act of March 23, 2010, Cedar County Memorial Hospital has made the written report of its recently conducted Community Health Needs Assessment (CHNA) available to the public. A link to the CHNA Report is located on the hospital’s home page at www.cedarcountyhospital.org. In addition, a written copy of the report is available for review in the administrative office of Cedar County Memorial Hospital located at 1401 S. Park St. in El Dorado Springs, phone 417/876/3059.

A CHNA is a formal, structured process for reviewing the health issues faced by a population, leading to prioritization of health needs and allocation of resources to address those needs.