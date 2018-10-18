Although Christmas is still two months away, please plan to help those in our community whose holidays may not be so bright. Now is the time to start taking advantage of sales to pick up donation items.

The Christmas Basket Project will take food and gift donations Saturday, Nov. 17, and Monday, Nov. 26. These are the only dates that community food donations will be taken by the Project Committee. Churches and service organizations are encouraged to drop off their donations at this time. Donation locations will be given at a later date.

Non-perishable food suitable for Christmas dinner and gifts valued $10 to $20 for teens are requested.

You may drop children’s toys off at Fugate Motor’s Toys for Tots at any time between Nov. 5 and Dec. 8. These $10 to $20 toys will be handed out with the Christmas food baskets.

Happy shopping and thanks for your generosity.