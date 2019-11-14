Christmas Parade and Lighting details:

NEW – Miss Abigail Batson performing the National Anthem at Parade start (Main and Spring).

Springfield Central Kilties and Parkview Lassies drum and bugle corps.

Free hot dogs, chips and drinks sponsored by Woods Supermarket.

GFWC Miss Merry Christmas, Little Mr. and Miss Santa candidates.

Nine Wonder Optimists kids cookie decorating.

Santa Claus – Lions Club Santa House, Spring Park.

Reading of Jesus’ Birth – Christian School.

Concessions: The Feedlot Canteen.

EHS/EMS Bands perform.