Bobbie E. Roberts has seen a lot of things in his 93 years. Most people who have lived that long have seen a lot; but his story, especially in the last few years, tells of how a “hometown” hospital and those people in it can become family when you might least have expected it to happen.

Roberts in Honolulu

Bobbie Roberts was born in Oak Ridge, MO, which he was told, had a population of 158 about the time he was born. He and his family later moved to Cape Girardeau where his father worked as a barber and his mother was a housewife.

He graduated from high school in 1944 then served our country in the United States Marine Corps, 5th Marine Division during the Battle of Iwo Jima. Upon returning to Missouri after his military commitment, he began employment at a local Cape Girardeau ice plant. While his mother was visiting with a friend one day, that friend advised her to tell him to “get on the river where my son works, it’s a good job.” And that he did. For twelve years he worked on the towboats on the river, most of that time as First Mate.

He later married and relocated to the Kansas City/Independence area, where he and Mary (Atkinson) had two daughters. Bobbie worked for a time on the Campbell Truck Line and at Allis-Chalmers before taking a position with the Lipton Tea Company making salad dressing. He worked there for 22 years.

Roberts on the river

Ranch flavored dressing is his favorite, by the way…and tea, of course. He also raised high-end market pigeons and doves for many years.

He and Mary always enjoyed traveling, with Hawaii being one of their favorite and often visited destination. They continued their travels for many years after retiring and in 2012.

After their daughter and son-in-law settled in El Dorado Springs, they decided to move closer to them.

His beloved Mary passed away in 2013 and Bobbie continued to live on his own until things changed in 2016. The next few paragraphs in the words of Bobbie and his daughter, Julie, describe how his life changed.

“My life changed drastically on July 22, 2016. I was living by myself, driving, shopping, cooking and was involved in my church. I was walking down a steep parking lot, lost my footing and tumbled into a parked car. I hit my head, fractured my C-5 vertebrae, damaged my wrists, roughed up my knees and tore my rotator cuff. I was paralyzed and could not walk. I was unable to use my hands to feed myself or write, and I was bedfast. I spent the first 4-5 days in Cedar County Memorial Hospital in acute care then was moved to ‘Swing-bed’ for the duration of my recovery since I still had to recover but did not require as much care. I was not well enough to go home but could recuperate at the hospital without having to move to a nursing home. I was cared for in Swing-bed – much like being in the hospital, my every need was met.

Roberts and his daughter

“During this time, the doctors, Social Services Director, nurses, LPN’s, CNA’s therapists, kitchen staff, front desk staff, technicians and even the cleaning staff, became part of ‘my family.’ It was not just their attention to my medical needs that was part of my healing, but caring for me day in and day out, week after week that helped me feel safe and secure that each one of them was pulling for me during my recovery, not just doing their job.”

“It was not easy, but each breakthrough on my journey to recover was celebrated. They even helped me celebrate my 91st birthday while I was in their care. Most people can’t wait to be released from a hospital stay, but while I was looking forward to going home, I also knew that I would miss my new ‘family.’ After a nearly two and one half month recovery, where again, my every need was met until I was able to be released. It helped so very much that I was able to remain in El Dorado Springs so that my daughter could be with me every day, as well as my other family members, friends, and church family that could visit me regularly.”

“Since that time, I have had other health issues where I have needed to be cared for at Cedar County Memorial Hospital. Each time, my ‘hospital family’ took me in, and we worked together to address my needs. When I broke my hip in August of 2018, I was met with the same positive ‘we are going to help you get better’ attitude that they had always presented. They even helped me celebrate my 93rd birthday, too!”

“I am now living with my daughter and her husband. I walk with the aid of my walker. I am able to use my hands, exercise, and am very thankful to God for each day that I am given.”

A note from the staff

