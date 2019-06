MEET THE NEW DOCTOR – You are invited to help welcome Dr. Andrew Wyant and his family to El Dorado Springs. Cedar County Memorial Hospital is planning a “Hometown Welcome” for Dr. Wyant, along with his wife, Krystal, and children, Juliet, Jude and Josie with a cake and ice cream get together from 4:30 – 6:30 p.m. Friday, June 14, on the hospital grounds (inside if raining). The event is free of charge and everyone is welcome. Please drop by and say “Hello.” See you there.