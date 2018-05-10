RIBBON CUT AT CASH N GO – The El Dorado Springs Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon cutting for Cash n Go, 108 W. Hwy 54. The business has been open since December and as their slogan says, “Building Relationships. One Loan At A Time.”

Pictured are: (from left) Jennifer Sanderstrom, Heather Brown, El Dorado Springs Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Jackson Tough, Toshua McCormick, Cash n Go Regional Manager Tanya Hamilton, Travis Farran, Cash n Go Branch Manager Judy Delk, Dr. Neil Linsenmayer, Eran Dawes, Dr. Theresa Christian and Debbie Floyd.

The office is open 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Monday – Thursday and 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. on Friday.