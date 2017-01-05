CEDAR IS PURPLE HEART COUNTY – On Friday, Dec. 30, Cedar County gained the designation of Purple Heart County. Public officials (and other citizens) gathered in the courthouse lobby for the ceremony: From left: Representative Sandy Crawford (spokesperson for Senator Mike Parson), Representative Warren Love, County Clerk Peggy Kenney, Associate Judge Tom Pyle, Presiding Commissioner Marlon Collins, Prosecuting Attorney Ty Gaither, Northern Commissioner Don Boultinghouse, Collector Joan Haines, Treasurer Ronnie Miller, Recorder Carole Wilkerson, Circuit Clerk Melinda Gumm, Southern Commissioner John Fox, Assessor Chad Pyle and Sheriff Leon Dwerlkottee. Not pictured: Public Administrator Charlotte Haden. Lt. Gov. Elect Senator Mike Parson was scheduled to be present but was home recuperating from unexpected five by-pass open heart surgery earlier in the week.