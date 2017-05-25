STATE TRACK BOUND – This time last year, Tyler Goatley and Ashley Knoll were watching eventual state champion Lance Molz get ready to go to the state track meet. Ethan Parshall was in the 8th grade. Now it’s Tyler Goatley, Ashley Knoll and Ethan Parshall ready to make their mark this weekend in Jefferson City in the State Class 3 meet. In the sectional meet Saturday, Ashley finished two seconds out of first in the1600. She will also compete at 3200. Ethan Parshall has improved his pole vault height by a foot every time he competed at Districts and Sectionals. He hopes to add a foot or more to his 12’6” at sectionals. Tyler Goatley won both the 1600 and 3200 meter races at sectionals. The entry fee is $8 per day in you want to watch them compete. Times are in the article on Page 7.