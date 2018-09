RODEO ROYALTY- (from left) Brodi McNeece and Kenley Widener were crowned Land of Lakes Youth Fair Rodeo Princess and Queen respectively on Friday, Sept. 17 at the fair grounds. Along with crowns they received numerous gifts for themselves and their horses. The pair reigned over the two-day event.

The was the second annual Youth Fair Rodeo produced by C.R. McKellips. The rodeo was URA/MRCA sanctioned.