At the Monday, May 15, Cedar County Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees meeting, Josh Wilks, CPA, with the auditing firm of CliftonLarsonAllen LLP, presented and reviewed the Fiscal Year (FY) 2017 audit report, He stated that their were no problems encountered during the audit and that CCMH has a strong balance sheet and has no long term debt. He mentioned that Hospital CEO Jana Witt, Director of Finance Carla Gilbert and the staff always do a great job and are well prepared for the audit..

Gilbert gave the financial report for April stating that the total operating revenue was $1,826,299 which was under budget by $120,740. Operating expenses were $1,033,511 which was under budget by $74,974. After deductions from revenue, the loss off of operations was $233,083. After taxes, donations and interest the net loss for April was $209,142.

Present for the meeting were Trustees President Judy Renn, Vice President Carla Griffin, Secretary/Treasurer John Walker, Jan Neal, and Julia Phillips, Witt, Gilbert, RN/Chief Nursing Officer Drew Alexander, Hospital Attorney Bryan Breckenridge, Recording Secretary Terri Heitz and CPA Wilks.

The board declared surplus property a DynaRad portable x-ray machine. The equipment isn’t compatible with the digital equipment being used by the hospital.

The board voted to purchase a refurbished C-arm with fluoroscopy from Seimens for $64,900 to be used in the Radiology Department.

The board voted to go into executive session. In executive session the board voted to accept the Meditech contract for Electronic Health Records.