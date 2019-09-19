The 11th Annual Cedar County Memorial Hospital Fundraiser is on the calendar for 5:00 – 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 26, on the hospital lawn, with this year’s theme being “Fall in to Healthy Living”. We plan to serve Philly cheesesteak sandwiches, smoky baked beans, classic pasta salad and chips along with a taste tempting cookie and drink.

Tickets for the meal are $12 for adults and $6 for kids 10 and under. Tickets will be available to purchase through Tuesday, Sept. 24. Please contact Jeanne Hoagland (417) 876-3410, Terri Heitz (417) 876-3598, Stacy Stewart (417) 876-3059, or the main hospital number at (417) 876-2511 to purchase tickets. We will also be out in the community to encourage everyone to purchase tickets for the meal.

We have once again asked REKOIL to join us to provide musical entertainment in an outdoor setting, so you may sit to eat and enjoy the music for a time or simply drop by and pick up your meal to go.

We will also have a Silent Auction just inside the door to the hospital classroom offering donated items from restaurants, lodging establishments, entertainment venues, along with locally crafted items and baked goods. Bidding hours are from 1:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. A 50/50 raffle will also be held during auction hours.

Cedar County Memorial Hospital is the ONLY hospital in Cedar County and is a 25-bed, not-for-profit, Critical Access Hospital that opened its doors in 1960. We not only provide in-patient hospital services, but also medical and wellness services through a rural health clinic, an in-home services agency, an exercise center, a rehabilitation center and manage the county’s public health department (one of only two hospitals that provide this service in Missouri).

With your support, this year we hope to purchase a Dexa Bone Density Unit with enhanced hip and spine capability at an estimated cost of approximately $42,000, as we look to increase services to better serve our patient population.

This year we have restructured our Sponsorship choices and more options are available to show support:

Diamond Sponsor – $1,000, Platinum Sponsor – $750, Gold Sponsor – $500, Silver Sponsor – $25 and Bronze Sponsor – $100.

Sponsorship acknowledgements will include your name/business name in the event press releases, signage, and on our Facebook page. Your support is greatly appreciated in our continued efforts to improve health care in our community.

A sponsorship form is available in our Administrative office for your convenience. Cedar County Memorial Hospital would like to “Thank You” for your consideration in supporting this very worthy cause. If you have any questions, please feel free to contact us at (417) 876-3059 or (417) 876-3410.