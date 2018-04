BULLDOG PROM ROYALTY – While the weather outside was frightful, the El Dorado Springs High School enjoyed its Junior/Senior Prom to the theme “Midnight Masquerade” in the Leeper Center. They danced to music by DJ “The Hull Experience.” The royalty they elected was King – Jake Schieffer, Queen – Gemma Carlin and Jester – Clayton Collins. Photo by Mrs. Amber Francis.