Missouri Hwy. 32 approximately four miles west of Stockton will CLOSE for up to two weeks starting Thursday, Nov. 7, to allow contractor crews to connect the roadway to a newly straightened section of Hwy. 32 which includes a new bridge over Cedar Creek, the Missouri Department of Transportation said.

Drivers are urged to use Missouri Route 39 and Cedar County Hwy. K to get around the closing.

Contractor crews will build the new connecting pavement from existing Hwy. 32 to new sections of straightened pavement on either side of the new Cedar Creek bridge.

The closing could last until late November.

When the roadway reopens Why. 32, traffic will use the new section of roadway and the new Cedar Creek bridge.

Contractor crews will then remove the existing roadway and the old Cedar Creek bridge. This work will take place AWAY from traffic.

Here’s a look at the project:

Replace existing Cedar Creek bridge with new wider, longer structure

New bridge is 32-feet wide and 300-feet long, 12-feet wider and 12-feet longer than current bridge

New bridge will be built on a newly built section of Route 32, eliminating four sharp curves approaching the bridge

Prime contractor: Capital Paving & Construction, Columbia

Total estimated project cost: $3.8 million

Completion: December 2019

Weather and/or construction delays will alter the work schedule.