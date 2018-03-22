Drivers should begin looking for alternate routes before the Alder Creek bridge on Hwy. U southeast of El Dorado Springs is closed to traffic the week of March 26, the Missouri Department of Transportation said.

That’s when work begins on replacing the deteriorating structure.

Once the bridge is closed, crews will have 105 calendar days to build the new bridge and open the road to traffic.

Signs and electronic message boards will alert drivers to the bridge closing.

There will be no signed detour. Drivers are urged to find alternate routes around the work zone.

The existing bridge was built in 1957 and is experiencing increasing deterioration. Approximately 200 vehicles cross the bridge daily.

The new bridge will be slightly wider and longer than the existing structure.

Weather and/or scheduling conflicts could alter the work schedule.

Project background:

• Prime Contractor: Boone Construction Co., Columbia

• Completion Date: Dec. 1, 2018 (Contractor expects to complete the project by mid-July)

• Total Project Cost: $855,00.

For more information, call MoDOT in Springfield at 417-895-7600 or visit www.modot.org/southwest.

Follow MoDOT’s Southwest District: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram |YouTube