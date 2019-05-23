POLAR STATION REFRESHES- The El Dorado Springs Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon cutting at the Polar Station – Purified Ice and Water on Thursday, May 16.

Present were (from left) Crissa Gardner, Melanie Farran, Trish Burns, Renee Daniel, Jackson Tough, Jack Daniel, Elisa Duras, Peggy Snodgrass, Trina Malleck, Heather Brown, Jordan Payne, owners Shannon and Pam Daniel, Lance Hedrick, Rachel Shellhorn and Jim Hull.

Chamber CEO Jackson Tough addressed the attendees, “It’s always fantastic to see a new business in El Dorado Springs. It is a celebration of progress. We wish Shannon and Pam much success for their investment in our community.”

Owner Pam Daniel explained, “Polar Station is purified nine times and it has no smell or taste. We’ve seen a lot of locals using our service for home and office water dispensers, for lake ice and more. We are just glad to be a part of the El Dorado Springs business community.”

The Daniels were presented a framed certificate commemorating the new venture by Chamber Vice President Heather Brown.

The Polar Station is open 24/7 providing purified ice and water. It is located at 400E US Highway 54 (at Park St.).