by Police Chief Jarrod Schiereck

On May 1, El Dorado Springs Police Officers responded to 119 West Fields Blvd. concerning a report of a medical emergency resulting from the detonation of an improvised explosive device. Officers located a 15-year-old male with an amputation injury to his left hand and injuries to his left upper leg.

Officers began basic first aid while awaiting on a delayed ambulance response. The victim was transported to Mercy Hospital in Springfield for treatment.

The investigation revealed that a CO2 cartridge filled with gun powder detonated in the victim’s left hand due to a static electrical discharge igniting the powder within the cartridge.

It is imperative for parents and children to understand the importance of preventing these types of accidents. Never experiment with homemade explosive or improvised explosive devices. Personnel who have received advanced training in Explosive Ordinance Deposal are injured or killed in their line of work even after receiving advance training. These explosive devices are illegal to manufacture, possess or detonate.