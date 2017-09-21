FARM BUREAU SPEAKER – Kalena Bruce added another Farm Bureau job to her list Friday night before she addressed the group of 98 at the annual Cedar County Farm Bureau meeting in the First Baptist Church auditorium in El Dorado Springs. Earlier that night in the meeting, Kalena was elected president of the Cedar County group adding to her job titles of American Farm Bureau Federation Young Farmer & Rancher Chairwoman as well as holding a voting position on the AFBF board of directors. The last one is what has taken her far and wide.