We’re cleaning up El Dorado Springs and need YOUR help. The Spring City Clean Team Committee set the date for the second annual “Clean-Up El Do” campaign to coincide with Earth Day on Saturday, April 22.

Organize your own Spring City Clean Team. Volunteer team’s work averages just 2-3 hours, but makes a huge difference in our community. Gather friends and family or groups from your office, church, organization or club to participate. If you can’t help clean up you may want to make a donation to help cover costs incurred with clean up and recycling. Donations can be made to the Chamber of Commerce.

Volunteer teams will meet at the Chamber of Commerce office, 1303 S. Highway 32 (intersection Highways 32 and 54) at 9 a.m. Donuts, coffee and juice provided by Woods Supermarket. Missouri Department of Conservation will loan gloves and MODOT will provide safety vests and trash pickers/grapplers for the day.

Paper, glass, cardboard and plastic recyclables may be dropped off at Evans Drugs. From 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. light duty tires will also be accepted at the Chamber lot on April 22. The first 10 tires are free, tires 11-20 will be a $1 charge, every tire thereafter is a $2 charge. Additional fees apply to larger tires.

If you need assistance moving items to the curb, brush removed, limbs trimmed please contact the Chamber. Make sure all trash is curbside for city wide bulk trash pick up the week after clean-up. No batteries, wet paint or Freon items accepted in bulk pick up.

Last year’s efforts were a huge success. Volunteer Spring City Clean Teams mobilized to impact miles of streets, sidewalks and properties, assisting community members with projects and tasks to make El Dorado Springs a cleaner community.

Chamber Director Jackson Tough said, “If we all commit to progress we can truly make a difference. Never doubt that a group of thoughtful and committed citizens can change our community; indeed we can. We need everyone’s help to make it happen though.”

If you need clean-up assistance or would like to register your Spring City Clean Team, please contact the Chamber of Commerce, (417) 876-4154 Monday through Friday 9 a.m. – 12 noon or email director@ElDoradoSpringsChamber.com for more information.