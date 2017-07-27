MONEY FOR THE SOUND OF MUSIC – The Opera House Arts Council received $5,000 from Shelter Insurance Saturday, July 22, during a ceremony at the Picnic. The money will be used to purchase a sound system for the Park. Every year Shelter Insurance has a “Thankful for my Community” essay contest. Debbie Vickers essay about the Park was one of four selected by the judges to receive the $5,000. She donated the money to the Opera House Arts Council.

Shelter Market Director Ann Hargis. made the presentation,