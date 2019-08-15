The summer vacation is over and it’s time for the annual return to school, on the 21th of August for El Dorado Springs Public School students and the 20th of August for El Dorado Springs Christian School students. All of us must be extra alert for kids coming and going to school, as well as the starting and stopping of school buses. There will also be extra bicycle riders and pedestrians on the streets near the schools.

School buses – All drivers need to be very observant as the buses begin their routes, morning, noon, and evening. Remember that all vehicles must stop when the stop arm is out and the red lights are flashing on the school bus. Vehicles from both directions MUST STOP while the bus is loading and unloading students. Drivers should proceed with caution when the bus has completed loading or unloading children and the stop arm is in and the flashing red lights are off. As usual, these provisions will be strictly enforced by our officers.

Speed limits – The speed limit is 20 miles per hour on South Park Street by the school. This area is clearly marked and it is imperative that this speed limit is obeyed at all times. There will be students in that area all during the school day. Likewise, there are many students in that area after school hours participating in numerous school activities, so be alert and observe the school speed limit. On the west side of the school remember that there is a 15-mile per hour speed limit on Oak Street from Main Street to Grand Street. The Speed limit is in effect from 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. and from 2:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. This is a very congested area so use extreme caution at all times. Also, watch for and be alert for large numbers of children walking in theses areas.

One-way streets – Oak Street, east, from Main Street to Grand Street is a one-way street before and after school. Grand Street, north, from Oak Street to Poplar Street, is another one-way street in the school area. Drivers need to obey these one-way street designations as they are there for the safety of the students.

Seat belts and child restraint systems – All motor vehicle operators are once more reminded that seat belts and child restraint systems are required equipment for everyone in the vehicles. Again, these devices are for the safety of everyone in the motor vehicles. They are real lifesavers in the event of an accident. Child restraint laws are in place and these apply to all age groups of children. Be safe and keep your young passengers safe.

Back to school days are always a very exciting time. It is especially important that all drivers be extremely alert to all of the extra traffic around the schools and at the various bus stop areas. Also, remember to observe and respect all of the designated crosswalks and parking control signs in the school areas. Remember, extra caution and patience is required as this new school year begins.

Jarrod Schiereck

Chief of Police