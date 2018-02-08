The El Dorado Springs Chamber of Commerce has hired a new assistant director.

Jennifer Saderstrom came to El Dorado Springs in the fall of 2014, with the hope of living the small town life. Jennifer and husband, Carl, could have chosen any community to live in. They chose El Dorado Springs and have a passion for our community.

Jennifer is a 2007 graduate of the University of Nebraska at Omaha, achieving a Bachelor of Science in Business with a specialization in Real Estate. Immediately after graduating she began work as a department manager at Target Retail Stores. Real estate called her home in 2009 when she began working at Nebraska Realty in Omaha, NB. Shortly after arriving in El Dorado Springs, she obtained her Missouri real estate license which is held at Brower Realty.

Chamber CEO/Executive Director Jackson Tough said “We are so excited to have Jennifer join the El Dorado Springs Chamber as our Assistant Director. She brings with her a great deal of business knowledge, enthusiasm and fresh ideas.” Chamber Vice President, Dr. Neil Linsenmayer said, “I’ve known Jennifer for about three years now. She is a very honest and hard working person who will bring new perspective to our organization.”

Jennifer and her husband, Carl, married in 2001 and have three children ages 5, 12 and 15. Her children are active in FFA, 4-H and many school activities. Jennifer enjoys state parks, historic sites, canoeing, camping, wine tasting and hiking. Jennifer’s hobbies mostly consist of animal care. She has six horses, a mini mule, cattle and a variety of feathered and furry farm friends that she takes great pride in. Jennifer enjoys gardening, canning and maintaining flower gardens in her surplus time.

Mrs. Saderstrom started at the chamber this past Monday to coordinate a few days with outgoing Assistant Director Peggy Snodgrass for a seamless transition. Members can meet Jennifer at the Chamber’s February Luncheon this Thursday.