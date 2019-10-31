John Thomas Brown (JT or Johnny), age 100, was born in Lockwood on April 4, 1919, to Euard Thaxton Brown and Elva Mattrisa Priddy Brown. As a young man he raised prize-winning livestock and helped on the family farm. He married Esther Ruth Wilcox on June 15, 1942. (They were married for just short of 76 years.)

John served in the Army during WWII and was a decorated soldier, and also a German Prisoner Of War. After his military service, he attended Agriculture College and studied genetics. For years he raised cattle, rabbits, birds and dogs, practicing selective breeding that made his champion livestock sought after for breeding stock.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Irene Brown Newman; his brother, E. Delbert Brown; and his wife, Esther. He is survived by his children, Lylian Brown Rogers of Benton, KY; Nancy and Laddie Tabor of Columbus, KS; John David Brown and Lane Thaxton Brown of Flagstaff, AZ, Norman and Diann Braun of Osawatomie, KS, and daughter’s in law, Marlene Brown and Karen Brown; grandchildren and great grandchildren.

John and Esther lived in Williams, AZ, for several years before returning to the Midwest in 1992. They have lived together in Fort Scott (KS) Medicalodge since 2013.

John worked twice at the College of the Ozarks and was honored for his military service by Tom Brokaw, author of “The Greatest Generation” in 2004.

Committal services will begin at 1:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1. in Ft. Scott (KS) National Cemetery. Full military honors provided by VFW Post 257, El Dorado Springs. Attendees are encouraged to wear red “Remembering Everyone Deployed.”

Friends and family are invited to join us at Max’s Way Station Restaurant in Ft. Scott following the service.