BOARD HONORS GREG BEYDLER – At Vice President Greg Beydler’s (right) last meeting as a member of the board, School Board Board President Darrell Eason presented him with a plaque commemorating his 13 years on the board, the last stint for nine years. Beydler did not run for re-election. He is the El Dorado Springs Municipal Judge. Nathan Murry ran unopposed to fill the vacancy.