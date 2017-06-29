Following a four-day trial, on Friday, the jury found Robert Michael Molder not guilty in the shooting death of his mother, Margaret Molder.

Cedar County Prosecutor Ty Gaither released the following statement, “The office of the Cedar County Prosecuting Attorney wishes to thank the jury for their time and deliberations on this difficult matter.”

“The case was initially investigated as a suicide. Consequently, we did not have all the investigative material we would normally have in a homicide investigation. The jury gave a thorough review of the evidence available and found Mr. Moulder not guilty. During the four-day trial, the jury was very attentive and fully considered the evidence from the State and the Defense. We appreciate their time and deliberation in this case.”

The State had accused Moulder of shooting his mother in September of 2013 after first responders were called to his house to treat his mother for a gunshot wound. She died of her injuries a month later.