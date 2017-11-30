Music in the Park finally arrives in El Dorado Springs

As of Tuesday, Nov. 28, the El Dorado Springs Park will be filled with the joyful tunes of the Christmas season from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Hours might be extended through the Holidays.

Phase I of the system, made possible by a $5,000 grant from Shelter Insurance, plays music from Pandora for Business from the Bandstand. Phase II for the project will cost around $4,000 and will provide a quality microphone for vocalists who sing during the Municipal Band’s summer concerts and for announcements between songs. It might provide a wireless microphone. These features will be available for a nominal fee for use with events in the Park.

The community would like to thank Debbie Vickers for writing the essay that won the $5,000 grant for the Music in the Park.

Ida Lambrecht was responsible for organizing the project.

Make this your new Holiday Tradition. Take time to go down to the Park and take in the sights and the sounds of Christmas in our own hometown.