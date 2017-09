JUST LIKE OLD TIMES – The 7:30 kick-off time was a little early for the drive in screen which faces west, but by 8:15, the picture was clear and fans were shouting, clapping and honking their horns. Many people brought their children to give them experience of a drive-in movie, something those under 25 had never seen in El Dorado Springs. It was a lovely night with just the right amount of crispness to the air – and the Chiefs won.