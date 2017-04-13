DRUG DOG, BATMAN, POLICE CHIEF – On Friday, El Dorado Springs 4th, 5th and 6th grade students participated in a Just Say No assembly with El Dorado Springs Police Chief Jerrod Schiereck as emcee accompanied by his partner, St. Clair County Deputy Lee Hilty, and his drug dog, Havic, who demonstrated his drug finding abilities for the students. Special guest Derrick Smith, a 1998 EHS graduate, thrilled the students with his appearance as Batman. Tim Dade, Just Say No coordinator, said that as many as 82 students have participated in several JSN meetings and programs this year. As the students filed into the Middle School gym, about half of them broke ranks to go give the police chief a hug.