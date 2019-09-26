KAMBER IN TV SERIES – Kamber Cain, El Dorado Springs song bird, took the title of “EP of the Year” for her “Singin’ My Own Song” EP at the 5th Annual Josie Music Awards held on Saturday, Sept. 21, at Dollywood in Pigeon Forge, TN. The Josie Music Awards is the largest independent music awards show globally. With over 1,300 in attendance, Kamber was selected to perform in a military tribute honoring veterans and those currently serving. You can also catch Kamber acting in the lead role “Cassie” in a TV series called “The Dream Motel” where she performs her original “Singin’ My Own Song” in Episode 9, “A Song Of Solomon.” It is a 10 episode series currently showing on Amazon Prime and premiering Oct. 1, 2019 on Pure Flix.