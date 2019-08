Kathern Celiah (Wert) Grubb, age 103, of El Dorado Springs, passed away Sunday, July 28, 2019, at Community Springs Healthcare.

Graveside services began at 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at Ft. Scott National Cemetery. Arrangements were under the direction of Bland-Hackleman Funeral Home.

