If you want to know more about the Cedar County Memorial Hospital levy request that will be on the April 2 ballot, you are invited to a public meeting that will begin at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, March 14, in the Hospital classroom.

Here is just a sampling of the information that will be given at the meeting:

According to 2017 data from the U.S. Census Bureau, the value of the average home in Cedar County is $92,700.

̃ In Cedar County, residential property is assessed at 19 percent, so the assessed value of a $92,700 home is 0.19 x $92,700 = $17,613.

The owner of a home assessed at $17,613 would see an annual increase of approximately 45.84 cents per $100 assessed valuation if this tax levy increase is passed, up to $0.6112 per $100 assessed valuation from the current $0.1528, according to the official ballot.

We understand that no one likes tax increases. However, this is a tax increase that literally could save your life by supporting the hospital and its 24/7 emergency room services.

Just a reminder, renters do not pay property tax, but they can vote.