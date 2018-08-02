A $4,200 Discretionary Grant from Children’s Trust fund has been award to the El Dorado Springs R-2 Parents As Teachers program. The one-year, non-renewable grant will be used to provide parent education and support services through providing social connections. We will promote collaborations and collective problem-solving among child abuse prevention partners.

Our goal is to increase protective factors and decrease risk factors in our community. We will focus on providing healthy safe home environments using five protective factors to strengthen families: parent resilience, social connections, knowledge of parenting and child development, concrete support in times of need and children’s social and emotional development.

PAT Director Lynn McClaughry commented, “We are so excited about receiving this grant! Some of the activities we have planned relate to dealing with stress as a parent and partner in providing childcare.” Presentations, group connections or activities will be offered about once a month. Look for information through local news media, school newsletters, and on the Parents As Teachers El Dorado Springs Facebook page.

The Children’s Trust Fund is Missouri’s foundation for child abuse prevention. Created by the Missouri General Assembly in 1983, it is a non-profit organization which does not receive any funding from the State to support its prevention activities. For more information about the Children’s Trust Fund, visit their website at ctf4kids.org.