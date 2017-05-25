This summer LCT will bring back to the community the production that launched the Lighthouse into orbit nearly a decade ago, with the reprise of their first production, “Lemonade!” They are inviting back to the Lighthouse stage the original cast and crew that started it all.

The original cast was made up of 17 students, 7-13 years old. 10 years later, those same students are now adults investing in their future. Some are in college and others are married and have started families of their own. The oldest who was in 8th grade in 2007-8 has graduated from college and is currently in her graduate program studying to become a child-psychologist. On June 10, along with the original cast, the Lighthouse is welcoming back the brilliant staff who joyously poured their light into the first Lighthouse productions making them the very best they could be. The original “Circle of Light” Volunteer Staff was comprised of 15 men and women, 30-80 years old. Those men and women will be recognized and honored following the matinee’s curtain call.

The organization began a scholarship in 2010 for graduating seniors who had completed at least one LCT semester/production. In 2015 the scholarship was renamed the “Ernie Harris LCT Scholarship Award” in honor of Hedrick’s mentor and the group’s first Chairman of their Board, Ernie Harris. Following Saturday’s matinee the Lighthouse will honor Ernie’s wife, Nancy and the Harris family before announcing 2017’s award recipients.

LCT Theme for 2017 is: “Imagine. Inspire. Ignite!” In 2007, Lynne Hedrick, founder and Executive Director had a vision that sparked the imagination of so many throughout the community and area. She imagined something special where children and adults could come together bringing their unique “Light”, using their time, talent and treasure to help our youth find their light and shine even brighter. They all would bring those gifts to the stage for the community to partake of the joy in children celebrating the performing arts.

Several of the current LCT cast making up “Lemonade~II” sat in the first audience of the newly renovated Opera House Theatre nearly a decade ago, transfixed on the stage as preschoolers; spellbound as they watched their very first LCT production. Now Lighthouse Players in their own right the Summer 2017 cast hopes to inspire a whole new group of preschoolers to someday…SHINE THEIR LIGHT for their community into the next decade. LCT is inviting all area daycares and preschools to attend the open dress rehearsal which is Thursday, June 8. The reprise of “Lemonade” is being performed to honor the unquenchable spirit in which this organization sprang to life.

Lynne along with students, parents, staff and board members want to ignite the entire community, inviting them to add their part…to SHINE their light! To become a Lighthouse Angel and be a special part in the upcoming, incredible 10-Versary Event, it takes just $50. This amount covers tuition for one local boy or girl to take acting classes and offsets overall expenses which allows each child to participate in a stage production.

Through Lighthouse programs, children learn to believe in themselves, building confidence and poise to create happier, healthier and more productive citizens who will in turn give back to their community. Lighthouse operates on the simple but profound truth that when children feel good about themselves they make better life choices. A child who makes better choices is much more apt to grow to reach for their full potential. This is a far-reaching investment paying out dividends to a community for a lifetime. The cast from the original production, “Lemonade!” will be introduced to the 2017 cast, sharing with them how the Lighthouse made a difference in their lives.

For just $50, individuals, businesses, civic groups and churches can adopt a Lighthouse Player, connecting each child with their personal LCT Angel. This is going to be a special, community-enriching event that will bring joy to every person in attendance, creating a spectacular beautiful light in the heart of El Dorado Springs.

The Lighthouse will make calls to businesses in the area over the next two weeks with an invitation to climb aboard the LCT 10-Versary Express! As a Lighthouse Angel, you will receive a special invitation to this commemorative event and be photographed with the LCT recipient of your Angel gift.

If you haven’t signed up to be a Lighthouse Angel in 2017, Lynne invites you to contact her at 417-733-4335 or send an email to: lighthousechildrenstheatre@gmail.com.