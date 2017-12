LIONS PEACE POSTER WINNERS – The El Dorado Christian School art students entered their painting in the Lions Peace Poster contest. The 1st place winner was Paris Gallette whose her poster went on to Lions District. The 2nd place winner was Christian Steuck and the 3rd place winner was Breann Reasoner. Lion Edith Winfiel presented each of the winners with a check from the local Lions Club. Winners are in order mentioned from left.