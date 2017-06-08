On June 7, Lions Clubs International will celebrate 100 years of service and the Missouri Lions would like to thank you, the reader, for your help over the years, including a very busy 2017.

An idea by a man named Melvin Jones has grown into the world’s largest service club organization with over 1.4 million members. This year, in addition to what your local Lions Club does in your community, the Lions Clubs International Foundation has issued over $100,000 in grants throughout Missouri. These include Disaster Relief Grants due to the tornadoes that hit Perryville and Oak Grove along with the just announced Matching Fund Grant enabling the construction of an ADA Accessible Therapy Swimming Pool at Camp Brim Shire near St. James, with a wheel chair ramp directly into the swimming pool. The therapy pool will be the only one in a big geographical area.

The St. James Lions Club appreciates the help received from so many Lions Clubs across the state. State Representative Rocky Miller was a special guest at our State Convention, where he read the Missouri House Resolution he authored that honors Lions Clubs International and the Missouri Lions as we celebrate this Centennial. The Resolution was approved in the Missouri House of Representatives and signed by House Speaker Todd Richardson. While listening to Representative Miller, we were able to reflect on how fortunate we are as Lions, being able to serve, whether with the incredible groups of volunteers where tornadoes struck, to where cleanup from flood damage is currently taking place, along with so much at home like Scholarships and the local Food Pantry. This on top of helping our partners provide eye exams in schools, needed eye surgeries, matching the right Leader Dog with those in need, to helping those with limited eyesight gain as much independence possible as they enter adulthood. Lions throughout Missouri, along with our partners have been busy.

Lions could not do what we do if it weren’t for you. Whether you enjoy that pancake breakfast, fish fry, golf tournament, car raffle, rubber duck race or bag of peanuts, you’re helping Lions serve millions across the globe and here at home in Missouri. Thank you and God Bless. Lion Dave Baldwin Marketing/Communications, Missouri Lions.