The Lions of El Dorado Springs will welcome six new members at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 29 at a special induction meeting. District Governor Lion Toni Morris will perform the induction ceremony at the Lions Club Building.

If you’re interested in seeing “what Lions are all about,” you’re invited to the meal proceeding the induction as well as the special ceremony.

For more information contact Lion James at 417-876-7036, Lion Charles at 417-876-7978 or Lion Frank at 417-876-7399.

RSVP to RosyLion_One@yahoo.com if you plan to attend.