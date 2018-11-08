What do you think our community needs to make it an even better place to live and work? Are there services or activities you would support if they were available? The El Do Youth Center, Inc. will seek answers to these questions and more at a neighborhood listening session on Tuesday, Nov. 13. The event will be held at the El Do Youth Center, 508 North Main Street, from 6 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. Citizens of all ages from the neighborhood surrounding the old Liston School are encouraged to engage in conversations to help create possibilities for this area of the community.

The Youth Center, located in the remodeled Liston School building, was established with the vision of serving community youth of all ages. While this is still the group’s primary purpose, the Youth Board is currently re-evaluating programs and seeking ways the facility might become a vital part of the Liston neighborhood.

Chairman of the Youth Center Board of Directors Harold Fugate commented, “When we opened five years ago, we anticipated that the facility would offer full-time youth-only programming. Now we realize that local priorities may be a bit different, and we are looking for sustainable ways to provide needed programs.”

Attendees will have the opportunity to discuss gaps in available services, and to seek ways to better connect existing programs. Activities will be provided for children, along with refreshments for all participants. The results of the meeting will be used to guide future services and program offerings. Partnering with the Youth Center for the event are West Central Missouri Community Action Agency, New Growth Community Development Corporation, Kaysinger Basin Regional Planning Commission and the El Dorado Springs Parents As Teachers.

Registration is encouraged but not required. Call 660/476-2185 Extension 1305 or email dvickers@wcmcaa.org.