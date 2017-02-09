VACANT BUILDINGS UP IN SMOKE – An early morning fire call at 1:48 a.m. Monday, Feb. 6, sent the El Dorado Springs Volunteer Fire Department to the former Little Store eating establishment and Begley’s Garage, located at the intersection of Pine and Grand Streets in El Dorado Springs. They were fully involved when firemen arrived but the fire accelerated when windows broke providing ventilation. The structures were soon reduced to ashes and charred lumber. Firemen were on scene until about8 a.m. Monday, then had to go back for flare-ups later Monday and on Tuesday. The Little Store had not served customers since it was closed in 1969 after the R-2 School Board voted in 1969 to close its lunch hour and not let students go across Grand Street to eat lunch. The blaze was fought by the El Dorado Springs Volunteer Fire Department assisted by the Walker Rural Fire Department. Fire Chief Owen Elliott said that Walker gave valuable assistance. The Little Store had been owned by Larry Stutuesman for the last two years, the fire chief said. Stutesman had heating and air conditioning ductwork and other items stored in the Little Store, all a total loss. Photo by Davis Long