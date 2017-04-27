The El Dorado Springs Picnic Committee would like to invite local entertainers to apply for the scheduled openings for the Picnic. Entertainment openings are 30 minutes, no bands please. The Picnic committee will make the final decision of time allotment, depending on the Picnic schedule.

If you would like to apply, please contact any Picnic committee member. If you have any questions, you may contact Judi at 417/876-2691.

The 136th annual Picnic will be July 20-22, 2017. Picnic set-up and the street dance will be on Wednesday, July 19. Set-up starts at 5:30 and the street dance starts at 8 p.m.

2017 Picnic committee members are: Mike Bush-chairman, Judi Baldwin-secretary, Debbie Floyd, Tania Molz, Joyce Cain, Brad True, Stacy Fast, Lisa Brown, Tammy Melton, Kandi Baldwin and ex-officio member – City Manager Bruce Rogers.